$1.40 Million in Sales Expected for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will report $1.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $5.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.72 million, with estimates ranging from $10.23 million to $29.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

AGLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 177,249 shares of company stock worth $357,862 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.