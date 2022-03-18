$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) will post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.59 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OI opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.
O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.