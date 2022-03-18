$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) to post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Regions Financial also reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.