$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $733.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

