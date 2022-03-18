10,258 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.2% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.82. 3,565,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,434,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $351.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $307.39 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

