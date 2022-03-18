10,405 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Purchased by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000. Waste Management accounts for about 1.4% of TKG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.51. 25,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.94 and a 1 year high of $168.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

