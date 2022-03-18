10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.05. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $6,086,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,865 shares of company stock worth $14,480,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.