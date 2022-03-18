$115.07 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) to report $115.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.80 million and the lowest is $113.70 million. Provident Financial Services reported sales of $111.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $474.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.60 million to $475.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $504.50 million, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $510.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

