$120.20 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to report sales of $120.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $117.10 million. Nautilus posted sales of $206.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $590.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $592.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $491.63 million, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $133.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

