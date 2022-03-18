$120,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will post $120,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $460,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celsion.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CLSN stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Celsion by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Celsion by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsion by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

