$127.56 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will announce $127.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.02 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $133.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $513.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $508.51 million to $518.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $541.27 million, with estimates ranging from $530.73 million to $551.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.