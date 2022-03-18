128,657 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 128,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $3,786,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

NYSE TTE traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.75. 279,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,641. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.