128,657 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 128,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. TotalEnergies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $3,786,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TTE traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.75. 279,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,641. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.73%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
