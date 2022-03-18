$13.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.35 billion and the lowest is $13.23 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $12.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $52.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.76 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $55.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.14 billion to $56.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $199,979,000 after buying an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 69,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

