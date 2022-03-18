$13.40 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will report $13.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $58.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $59.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $66.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IRIDEX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

