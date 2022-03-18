$134.83 Million in Sales Expected for Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $134.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Portillos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year sales of $597.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.33 million to $607.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $674.00 million, with estimates ranging from $661.07 million to $683.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Portillos has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

