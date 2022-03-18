$139.99 Million in Sales Expected for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $139.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.50 million and the highest is $140.48 million. Progress Software reported sales of $131.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full-year sales of $609.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.90 million to $610.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $641.38 million, with estimates ranging from $640.66 million to $642.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progress Software.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progress Software (PRGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.