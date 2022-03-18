17,895 Shares in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Bought by Lewis Capital Management LLC

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. America’s Car-Mart makes up about 1.9% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of America’s Car-Mart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $225,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.81. The stock had a trading volume of 140,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,800. The stock has a market cap of $584.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.30.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.