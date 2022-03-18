$18.07 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) to post sales of $18.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.30 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $5.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 234.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $70.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.87 million, with estimates ranging from $90.01 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

GMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $19.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

