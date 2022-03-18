$2.45 Million in Sales Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will report $2.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.40 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,025%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $25.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.19 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $55.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.37. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.