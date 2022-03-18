$2.45 Million in Sales Expected for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) will report $2.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $2.40 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,025%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $25.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.19 million, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $55.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 2,207.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.37. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
