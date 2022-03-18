$21.81 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $29.77 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $15.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $76.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTMX. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of CTMX opened at $3.47 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $226.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.