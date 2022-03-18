$219.33 Million in Sales Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) to report sales of $219.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $219.99 million. Perficient reported sales of $169.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $929.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $919.40 million to $938.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Perficient by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,908 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 120,406 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perficient by 11.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Perficient by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 115,682 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 97,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 91.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 180,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

PRFT opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.01. Perficient has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

