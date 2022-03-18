$22.35 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will post sales of $22.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.69 million and the lowest is $15.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $38.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.73 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 193,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,808,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.