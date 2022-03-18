$224.58 Million in Sales Expected for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) will announce sales of $224.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.65 million. SunOpta posted sales of $207.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full-year sales of $898.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $906.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $990.45 million, with estimates ranging from $982.90 million to $997.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on STKL. StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

STKL stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $546.98 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SunOpta by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 22.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

