$232.52 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will post sales of $232.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.45 million to $238.31 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stevanato Group.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.69 ($27.13).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,290,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,607,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,213,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,891,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,062,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €17.30 ($19.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of €16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.75. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($32.07).

Stevanato Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.