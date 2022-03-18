$235.14 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) to post $235.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.41 million and the lowest is $235.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $186.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $888.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

