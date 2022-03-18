23,857 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Purchased by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned approximately 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,362. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $106.13. 583,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,512. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.38 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

