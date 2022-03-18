$269.34 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $269.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the lowest is $268.20 million. PetIQ reported sales of $254.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $984.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $978.90 million to $991.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in PetIQ by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetIQ by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 136,726 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PetIQ by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $697.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

