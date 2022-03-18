$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will post $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $16.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $125.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $125.69.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,217 shares of company stock worth $2,130,408 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,182,000 after purchasing an additional 119,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,845,000 after purchasing an additional 112,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

