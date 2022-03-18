$31.05 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) will post $31.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.20 million and the lowest is $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $33.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $130.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $131.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.65 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a market cap of $364.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.88. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

