$343.26 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will report $343.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.00 million and the lowest is $342.93 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $272.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $343.11 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

