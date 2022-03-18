$348.48 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) will post sales of $348.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $341.98 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $331.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NYSE:RBA opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.