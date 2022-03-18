355,130 Shares in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Bought by Lewis Capital Management LLC

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 355,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000. Computer Task Group comprises about 3.7% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lewis Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Computer Task Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 237,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTG traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

