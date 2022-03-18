$359.72 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) to post sales of $359.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.60 million to $381.78 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $313.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.30.

PEGA opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $111.17. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

