360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Up 4.7%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 5,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,879,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

QFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,304 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,440 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,931,000 after acquiring an additional 340,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,003,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

