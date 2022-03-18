39,241 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,663,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,978,000 after buying an additional 237,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

