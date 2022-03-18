3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $148.32. 7,697,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,143. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.87.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

