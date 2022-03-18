$40.85 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) will post $40.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.50 million and the highest is $41.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $199.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.27 million to $200.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $219.86 million, with estimates ranging from $216.96 million to $222.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRX opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

