400,701 Shares in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Bought by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,000. iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,766.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Systelligence LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 329,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,429,000.

Get iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,538 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.94.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.