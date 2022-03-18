$408.02 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $408.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $408.04 million. Kforce posted sales of $363.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KFRC. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kforce by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kforce by 24.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40. Kforce has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

