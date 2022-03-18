41,925 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after purchasing an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of YETI by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,100,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,284,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of YETI by 39.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

YETI stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

