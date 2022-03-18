$432.71 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will announce $432.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $43.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 904%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.93). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.13) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSGE opened at $78.73 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

