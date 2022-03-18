48,481 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,481 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Digital Turbine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 50.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APPS stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

