4,999 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,910,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 128,851 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $402.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,578. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $344.80 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

