4J Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,614 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.79. 16,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,244. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

