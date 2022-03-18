4J Wealth Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

4J Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,653,000 after purchasing an additional 793,342 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,074,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,341,000 after acquiring an additional 774,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,960,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,780,000 after acquiring an additional 673,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. 5,331,675 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.