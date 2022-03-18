4J Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,486 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.5% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average of $111.00. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

