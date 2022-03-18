4J Wealth Management LLC Purchases 38,273 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 200.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,273 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,813,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,844,000 after acquiring an additional 925,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,494,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,471,000 after acquiring an additional 577,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN remained flat at $$27.73 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,575. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

