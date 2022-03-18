$5.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) will announce $5.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $6.02 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.80 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RAD opened at $9.23 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $514.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan purchased 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,419,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,425,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rite Aid by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after buying an additional 250,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rite Aid by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.