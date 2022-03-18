5,010 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,499 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

MCD traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $237.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,859. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $176.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.