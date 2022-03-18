$543.29 Million in Sales Expected for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to report sales of $543.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Times’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $543.03 million to $543.54 million. New York Times posted sales of $473.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Times.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NYT. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE NYT opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in New York Times by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New York Times by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 205,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in New York Times by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Times (Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.